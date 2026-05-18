1 dead, another injured in separate Hampton shootings Sunday night

HAMPTON, Va. — Two separate shootings in Hampton Sunday night left one person dead and another injured, according to police.

The first shooting happened around 5:36 p.m. in the 600 block of South Street.

Hampton Police said officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the homicide. Police said no suspect information has been released, and the motive remains under investigation.

Later Sunday night, police responded to another shooting around 8:34 p.m. in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old man was walking in the area when a suspect approached and opened fire, striking him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives said the motive and circumstances surrounding that shooting are also still under investigation.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through P3Tips.com.

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