Two injured from shooting near Armor Arch: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — Two people were injured following a reported shooting near Armor Arch on Friday, according to Hampton police.

Around 3:01 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 1st Block of Armor Arch. A woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was found at the scene, according to Hampton police. It was then reported that a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound went to Sentara CarePlex.

The ongoing investigation revealed that the man and woman were engaged in a "verbal exchange" when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired at them. All of the parties involved in this incident know each other, according to Hampton police.

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