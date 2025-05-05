Local nonprofit partners with CNU to address homelessness in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A local nonprofit is working to empower and find solutions for those experiencing homelessness.

Virginia Organizing, a nonprofit dedicated to serving unhoused peoples, has partnered with Christopher Newport University to find solutions to the increasing issue of homelessness.

"I've seen people sleep on benches, I've seen people sleep on the beach. What happens most of the time is that they get stopped, and then get in trouble because they don't have anywhere to go" said Joseph Jones, who wants to see housing insecurity addressed.

Joseph is from Newport News and also speaks from experience. He says he's been homeless on-and-off for years and would like to see more resources, such as shelter beds, in the community.

The 2024 Point-in-Time report from the Greater Virginia Peninsula Homeless Consortium revealed that although there are over 1,400 shelter beds available on the peninsula, other housing options for homeless individuals are becoming limited. Transitional housing was at 11% capacity, rapid rehousing beds were fully occupied, permanent supportive housing was at 95% capacity, and other permanent housing options were 99% full.

"We've met many times with the members of city council, and we talked to the main ones working on housing issues and homelessness in the city, and connected them with people who have firsthand have to use the resources that they promote" said Aaron Easter, a Virginia Organizing member.

City leaders say a number of things are driving the increase in homelessness in Newport News.

One major reason is the rising cost of housing. City leaders say many disabled and elderly individuals have been priced out of housing opportunities in their community. Many of these people depend on fixed income programs like Social Security Disability Income (SSDI) and Social Security Income (SSI).

In addition, rental evictions and poor rental histories also limit unhoused individuals in securing affordable housing. It is also worth noting that employment wages are often not enough to maintain permanent housing without assistance programs like Housing Choice Vouchers (formerly Section 8).

Kimberly Thomas the Director of Newport News Department of Human Services sent us a statement on this issue:

"We recognize that the key to addressing homelessness and finding a solution requires a multi-faceted system combining prevention, rapid rehousing, and ongoing support, focusing on Housing First principles, coordinated entry, and community collaboration, while also addressing systemic issues like poverty and lack of affordable housing," she wrote.