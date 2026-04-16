Hampton could spend nearly $18 million in fiscal year 2027 for work to replace two fire stations

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's proposed budget for fiscal year 2027 includes nearly $18 million for work to replace two fire stations.

Inside fire station two, the oldest in the city, News 3 got to see the problem there.

“We put a lot bigger focus on fitness and wellness these days," Hampton Fire & Rescue Chief Jason Monk said.

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Part of that includes not storing gear in the bays where chemicals on the gear could expose firefighters to a higher risk for health issues, including cancer, a big concern for firefighters nationwide.

According to the International Association of Firefighters, firefighter occupational cancer is the number one cause of line-of-duty-deaths in the fire service. In 2025, nearly 80 percent of IAFF line-of-duty-deaths were due to occupational cancer.

“Over the years, we’ve been educated more about the lasting effects, long-term effects, engine exhaust and other carcinogens from fires," Hampton Fire & Rescue Senior Medic Firefighter Adam Clark said.

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Because station two is so small, the bay is the only place the gear can be stored. A new station would be built with a separate, dedicated space to store gear. Clark said the gear situation at the station is something that is on the minds of the firefighters there. He said having more space would be a welcome improvement.

"That definitely will be an improvement for all of us in the long run with our health," Clark said.

The situation is similar at station 6. It is the city’s second-oldest station.

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"I think the shelf life of the newer stations will be built to last longer than the current stations. Time frame of, maybe, 50 years," said Monk.

At the April 8 City Council work session a city staff member presented the proposed capital improvement projects portion of the budget, noting $1 million is budgeted for station 6 and $16.8 million for station 2.

The city manager said the $16.8 million is to continue design for station 2 and have the new station ready to build in fiscal year 2028. The $1 million is for planning for the design of the new station 6.