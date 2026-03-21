Chesapeake Ruck Cancer race raises over $20,000 for local firefighters battling occupational cancer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Over 360 people participated in the third annual Ruck Cancer 5K and 10K at Bells Mill Park in Chesapeake on Saturday. The event raised more than $20,000 for local firefighters battling occupational cancer.

The Ruck Cancer 5k and 10k aims to raise awareness and funds for a grim reality in the fire service: 72% of line-of-duty deaths are caused by occupational cancer.

"It is part of the job. It's not a matter of if, but it's a matter of when ultimately," Chesapeake Fire Department Lieutenant Tom Bell said. "So what we're trying to do is by raising this money is to offset some of the financial costs and medical co-pays and things along those lines."

Participants had the option to ruck a 5K or a 10K. Bell said about 40 people wore full firefighter gear, carrying around 70 pounds of equipment.

"They were wearing a rucksack, a weighted vest, a firefighter breathing apparatus," Bell said.

The initiative started in 2012 when a few Chesapeake Fire Department crew members were diagnosed with occupational cancer. Initially, they raised money by selling t-shirts before evolving into the race.

The event has grown significantly, from 137 participants in its first year to 363 this year. It also moved to Bells Mill Park from the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail.

Last year, the event raised $16,000 and helped 11 firefighters battling cancer across Hampton Roads' seven cities, including five people within the Chesapeake Fire Department. This year's total has already surpassed $20,000.

Last month, News 3 introduced you to Firefighter Lieutenant Robert Warren, who beat prostate cancer. Because of fundrasing events like the Ruck Cancer race, he was able to get some financial help with his medical bills for treatment.

The event is organized by Bell alongside Battalion Chiefs Scott Clifford and Brian Fancher, with help from the Chesapeake IAFF Local 2449. This year's theme was "ruck around and find out."

"In the fire service, it’s a brotherhood and a sisterhood," Bell said. "When one of your fellow firefighters kind of comes down with this occupational cancer, it affects us in the fact that we act as a family and we work as a family."

Organizers have set a tentative date of March 27, 2027 for next year's race.

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