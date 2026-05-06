Chesapeake apartment complex residents dealt with overflowing trash for weeks after complex didn't pay bill

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Residents of Landmark Apartments in Chesapeake spent weeks living next to overflowing dumpsters and large piles of trash — the result of the apartment complex failing to pay its trash removal bill for more than 60 days.

Felecia Shearin, a Landmark Apartments resident, said the situation had gone on far too long.

"It makes absolutely no sense. It's been sitting there for two weeks at least, I know I want to say three, but for two weeks at least. I mean, something needs to be done."

Residents said the trash accumulation caused a bad smell, attracted bugs and stray animals, and raised broader sanitary concerns.

"You know what I'm saying. They could get a cold, anything, something. That's unsanitary. It's not good to be out here with kids playing," Shearin said.

After hearing residents' concerns, Chesapeake neighborhood reporter Erin Holly reached out to Bay Disposal & Recycling, the complex's trash removal company, to find out why trash had not been picked up for several weeks.

John Andreozzi, Bay Disposal's operations manager, said the issue came down to an unpaid bill.

"Landmark Apartments failed to pay their bill on time. We bill ahead for services, and they did not pay for over 60 days," Andreozzi said.

Bay Disposal told News 3 Landmark Apartments owed about $4,500. Bay Disposal received an expedited a check from Landmark Apartment management while Erin Holly was on site covering the story Wednesday morning.

"We sent them out a reminder back on April 8th to pay their bill, they failed to do so. Another billing cycle went out since then and they owed us about $4,500, but as of this morning, they overnighted a check out to us," Andreozzi said.

Fairstead, a national real estate company, acquired Landmark Apartments for $34.8 million in December 2025. The company sent News 3 a statement from the property management team.

"The health and well-being of our residents is our top priority, and we apologize for the trash accumulation at Landmark Apartments. The delay resulted from a one-time service disruption with the waste removal vendor. Our property management team is aware and in direct contact with the vendor, who has confirmed pickup will take place today. We expect the dumpsters and surrounding areas to be fully cleared by end of day. We remain committed to maintaining a clean and safe living environment for our community," Landmark Apartments Management said in the statement.

Shearin said the resolution did not erase the frustration of what residents had endured for weeks.

"I pay my rent, and they want their money every first of the month. But, with me having rent, what I'm paying over here, that trashcan supposed to be disposed of, but they ain't taking that off my rent for having to look at that for two weeks," Shearin said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Bay Disposal removed all dumpsters and excess trash at Landmark Apartments.

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