'That was out of the ordinary': Neighbor reacts to fatal shooting on Edinburg Avenue in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a shooting on Edinburg Avenue that left one man dead and two others injured.

On May 4, 2026, at approximately 5:35 p.m., Chesapeake police officers were dispatched to the Second Precinct for a report of an injured person who had been transported there by a citizen. Officers and medical personnel provided initial treatment to the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital for further care.

While on scene, officers received additional information about another injured person at a residence in the 600 block of Edinburg Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Tylik Sessoms, 25, of Chesapeake was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned of a third victim who arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds believed to be related to the incident. The two additional injured victims are currently listed in stable condition.

Albert Foster, a South Norfolk neighbor who was born and raised in the neighborhood, said he was surprised to hear about the shooting on Edinburg Avenue.

"A cop came to the door and said 'did we hear the shooting?' And we didn't, my wife and I, and he asked to look at our camera, our security camera, and went in there and they looked at the security camera. He said it was a fatal shooting right down the street and I noticed all the police cars," Foster said.

Foster said this kind of violence does not usually happen on his side of the neighborhood.

"That was out of the ordinary. Usually it stays on that side of the road, Norfolk side," Foster said. "We hear shooting all the time because Diggs City is right across the street right in Norfolk, on the Norfolk side of Berkley Avenue. Usually on the Chesapeake side, it's pretty, you know, more elderly people here," Foster said.

There is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or use the P3TIPS app. Callers are never asked to provide their name or testify in court. If a tip leads to an arrest, or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.

"We just gotta stick together, if you see something, say something. You know, if you see something say something. We need to nip it at the bud, you know," Foster said.

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