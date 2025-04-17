Hampton University could get its own voting precinct

HAMPTON, Va. — The site of buses shuttling Hampton University students to an off-campus polling location to vote could be a thing of the past in the near future.
Hampton City Council is trying to get a voting precinct set up on campus.
Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray tells News 3 this was part of proposed changes presented recently to council by the city’s electoral board.
The original proposal was to move a precinct in the east part of the city to HU’s campus and include the campus in that precinct.
Gray though, said council wants to do something a little different.
“We thought the best course of action was to create a precinct for Hampton University students. Based on the number of students from Hampton University that voted in the last election, the numbers met the threshold for qualifying for a precinct," Gray explained.
As of April 17, the city still had to get approval from the state and an exact location for the precinct on campus had not been determined.