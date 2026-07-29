Some Howard University students impacted by un-enrollment exploring options at Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. — As the fallout continued from Howard University’s decision to un-enroll hundreds of students shortly before the start of the school year, the impact of that decision was being felt at Hampton University Wednesday.

Some students who were planing to attend Howard University were considering becoming students at Hampton University.

“We have received some inquiries about options that they may have available to them," said Hampton University Assistant Vice President for Enrollment and Dean of Admissions Angela Boyd.

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As of this story, more than a dozen of the roughly 500 students who were un-rolled from Howard had inquired according to Boyd.

“Options that may be available to them are going to depend upon the availability of space and the capacity," Boyd explained.

Regardless, she was proud they were considering Hampton.

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“We focus on delivering the number one student experience in America for college students. So that message, I think, is resonating with a lot of our general population and so we’re very excited about that," said Boyd.

Elizabeth City State University was also trying to accommodate impacted students by waiving admission fees for them.

With the issue at Howard gaining national attention, Howard University’s interim president, Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, spoke with CNN about it.

"First, let me start by apologizing for any distress that we may have caused," Frederick said.

He said students were un-enrolled because they didn’t pay for or provide proof they could pay for classes by the deadline. Some of the impacted students, though, have claimed they were told by the university they were good to go.

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“Everything’s alright and then all of the progress kind of disappears two weeks away from moving in," un-enrolled student Mason Farmer said.

“We have to do a better job of how we communicate the information. I absolutely agree. Um, but I want people to be clear that we were earnest in our ability here to try to Communicate what we were doing," Frederick emphasized.

As for Hampton University?

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“I think that new have focused our efforts in enrollment management in ensuring that our students receive communication, receive information, are involved in the process of onboarding to the university," said Boyd. "So, we have had a very rigorous program where we educate our population about what is expected of the student, what is expected of the university. So, I think we’re in a good position in that regard.”

As of Wednesday, Howard had reportedly started re-enrolling some of the impacted students.

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