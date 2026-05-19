I.C. Norcom senior wins Gates Scholarship, will attend Howard University to study nursing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 17-year-old Portsmouth student earned one of the most competitive full-ride scholarships in the country and is finishing high school a year ahead of schedule.

Zakiyah Johnson had her heart set on Howard University, but paying for it was the challenge until April, when she learned she had earned the Gates Millennium Scholarship, a highly selective and competitive full-ride scholarship.

"Before I got the scholarship, it was looking like Hampton for a second, money-wise, again, but I got the scholarship, and I was like, oh yeah, no, I'm going to my dream school immediately," Johnson said.

Johnson applied for the scholarship as soon as applications opened, as early as August or September, after learning about it from her stepfather, whose daughter also received the award and studied abroad. Johnson said she had known about the scholarship since middle school and had been waiting for the chance to apply.

"I've been knowing about it since I was in middle school, and I've been waiting on it, so I got right on it, and I got it thankfully," Johnson said.

The application included a background section similar to a college application, four short essays of around 400 to 500 words each, and a final interview. Johnson said she interviewed with Dylan Darling, a Gates Scholar himself.

"Just hearing about the possibilities it could bring for me, not just school but beyond just my bachelor's degree, I wanna go for my master's, but I could go even further, and it's just like I would like to have that choice without worrying about the cost," Johnson said.

Now, the 17-year-old I.C. Norcom color guard dancer is preparing to study nursing at Howard, all while finishing high school a year ahead of schedule. Johnson was born in 2009 and is graduating in 2026, a year before her expected class of 2027.

"I knew I wanted to go, but I know I didn't wanna cry about it, so I was like, let me figure it out," Johnson said.

Her path to nursing wasn't always the plan. Johnson originally wanted to become a teacher, but her interest shifted toward healthcare in middle school. She has since completed several nursing programs, including a STEM program at William and Mary, which deepened her interest in science and medicine.

Her motivation comes from a strong support system. Johnson is the eighth of 10 siblings and said her family has always pushed each other to do better. Her teachers have also played a major role, including a former teacher named Ms. Brodie, who taught Johnson in pre-K and kindergarten at University Heights in New Jersey before Johnson moved to Virginia. Brodie continued to visit and stay in touch with Johnson all the way through high school.

"I think it played a big part in me wanting to become a teacher and also nurturing my tiny little mind," Johnson said of Brodie's influence.

Johnson said that the early relationship helped instill a sense of discipline and focus that stayed with her.

"I never wanted a bad grade. I never wanted anything to be turned in late or anything like that, so I just got everything done on time," Johnson said.

Her mother echoed that the drive came from within.

Johnson originally wanted to become a teacher, but found her passion in healthcare. No matter the career path, she says, success starts with believing in yourself.

"If you want it, you definitely can do it," Johnson said.

Her education goals go beyond a bachelor's degree; she wants to earn her master's degree as well. And she has a message for students who feel uncertain about their future.

"Everybody has a skill. Hone your skills. You don't always have to go career path. You can be an entrepreneur as long as you know what you're good at and you're happy doing what you do, do it," Johnson said.

"Never think you have nothing going for yourself," she said.

As Johnson prepares to become a Howard Bison, she hopes her story inspires others to chase opportunities they may think are out of reach.

"Anybody anywhere can get this scholarship as long as you really work hard and try, and you do what's best for you. Don't let anybody steer you off into the wrong path. Do what you wanna do," Johnson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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