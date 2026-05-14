Domestic violence survivor, Portsmouth police share warning signs and resources

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A domestic violence survivor and Portsmouth police are raising awareness about the warning signs of abuse and the resources available to those who need help, following a weekend that included a murder-suicide among several violent incidents officers responded to.

Cassandra Stanley, a board member and former client of the H.E.R. Shelter, said domestic violence is not always physical. Emotional abuse, financial control, and threats are also forms of abuse, and the warning signs can be subtle.

"You don't see as much blatant, violent behavior; that's the red flag. Now, it's the opposite, it's attention," Stanley said.

Stanley said controlling behavior is one of the earliest red flags people should watch for.

"Too controlling, asking too many questions, where are you going, who are you gonna be with, love bombing, that is a big thing, especially nowadays," Stanley said.

Geraldine Ford, domestic violence coordinator with Portsmouth Police, said leaving an abusive relationship can often be the most dangerous time for victims. She said isolation is one of the biggest obstacles victims face, which is why consistent outreach matters.

"We want to let them know that they are not alone. Just pick up the phone and call us," Ford said.

Elexcia Washington with Portsmouth Police said community organizations like Portsmouth United partner with the H.E.R. Shelter and YWCA to spread awareness.

The department created the Together We Stand Against Domestic Violence initiative, which includes a monthly support group, safety planning training, and 24-hour outreach to victims.

Washington said community members also have a role to play.

"If you see someone is going through a crisis situation or is in domestic violence, that you do something, and that could be as quick as just calling 9-1-1," Washington said.

For Stanley, the path forward starts with knowing help is available — and being willing to ask for it. She said financial dependence is one of the most significant barriers keeping people in dangerous situations.

"Financially, like if your household is dependent on two people's income, you can't just walk away from that, especially not in 2026 with the prices of everything. It sounds easy, but it's not as easy to just walk away," Stanley said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, resources have been added to this story on WTKR.com.

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