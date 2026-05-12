Portsmouth barber school owner expands, trains next generation amid industry changes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth barber school owner is expanding his business and training the next generation of barbers and cosmetologists, even as the industry navigates new state licensing requirements and wage challenges.

Da'Mond Law grew up in Portsmouth, graduating from Churchland High School before opening Stylez and Kutz, a unisex salon, in 2016. Two years later, in 2018, he opened Stylez and Kutz School of Barbering and Cosmetology in the suite next door. The school has since moved to a larger space at 3328 Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth, where it has been operating for about a month and a half.

Law said the idea to open a school came from a mentor.

"I had a lady who was a mentor at the time. Her name was Ms. Rose. She was helping a lot of people get their license, and she gave me some advice. She said, " Why don't you just open up a school? You're already in here training people," Law said.

Getting the school licensed was no small feat. Law said it took nearly a year and a half to receive the school license, requiring him to build a curriculum and meet extensive state requirements.

Now operating in a bigger space, Law said his mission is rooted in giving back to the city that shaped him.

"I was lost and confused on which direction I was going. And this is my way of giving back to the city that pretty much built me up," Law said.

Law said he makes a point to hire instructors who share his passion for teaching, not just the craft.

"I make sure I hire people, instructors, who are passionate about teaching, just like me. That's the foundation. If you're just doing it for the money, you don't wanna be here," Law said.

Building a career in the cosmetology industry comes with challenges. Virginia cosmetologists earn an average of $13.72 an hour. The state also recently changed its cosmetology licensing hour requirements, reducing them from 1,500 hours to 1,000 hours — reshaping what Law teaches and how students prepare to enter the field.

Despite those challenges, Law encourages students to stay focused on their craft and think like entrepreneurs.

"I tell students to follow their passion; they have a passion for cutting hair or even doing hair. Follow your passion, don't follow the money, just follow the passion, just master your craft, and once you master your craft, it'll all start working for you," Law said.

"I also teach my students how not to give up, it's easy to give up, easy," Law said.

Law said he also teaches students how to market themselves and build their own businesses. He described his approach to the school as authentic and community-driven.

"I'm pretty much the brand, and it's authentic. That's what I want people to know. The school is authentic; we're not just here for the money. We're here to really see people be successful," Law said.

Law said his motivation to keep going comes from his faith and his mother.

"When I realized it's my calling, I'm not in control anymore, so I let God take the wheel," Law said.

Student Orlander Clements Jr. knows Law from their days at Churchland High School and said watching his former classmate build the school has been inspiring.

"He had always said that he was gonna do this, so it's very nice to see his dreams manifest into reality," Clements said.

Clements said he was drawn to barbering because of his father, who was also a barber.

"My dad was a barber also, and he used to always cut my hair, and I was always curious about learning the craft as well, so I saw this as a great opportunity to do it and learn," Clements said.

Clements is now balancing a day job while working toward his barber's license at the school.

"This is something that I feel like I can do in the future, yeah, if I just keep at it and keep learning," Clements said.

Clements said the school's culture sets it apart.

"It's a lot of passion involved with it. The people who are here really wanna see their students succeed," Clements said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cosmetology industry is projected to grow 5 percent by 2034. Law said the opportunity is available right at home.

"I'm just a coach in real life, so I said, ' Why, why don't just use my talent to teach others where I'm from to do what I do," Law said.

Stylez and Kutz School of Barbering and Cosmetology is currently enrolling new students.

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