Portsmouth police investigate 2 separate early morning shooting incidents on May 10

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred in the early morning hours of May 10, 2026.

In the first incident, at approximately 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard, where one person was found dead. Portsmouth police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

About an hour later, at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of South Street, where one adult male had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have determined there is no known threat to the public. The two incidents are being investigated separately. Further details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, by texting TIPS (8477), or by submitting an anonymous tip through the Crime Line's "P3 Tips" app. Tips can also be submitted at portscrimeline.com.

Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, callers could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.

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