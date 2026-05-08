Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover Delivers State of the City Address at Rivers Casino

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover delivered his State of the City address at Portsmouth Rivers Casino, declaring that the city is no longer just talking about change, it is happening.

"There is real change happening right now in Portsmouth," Glover told the crowd. "All those things we've talked about for 20, 30 years, all the things people said were never going to happen, they're happening."

Record Investment and Economic Growth

Mayor Glover pointed to more than $333 million in total investment in 2025, nearly double the previous year's level, as evidence that Portsmouth's economy is gaining momentum. The city also saw 300 new businesses open, hundreds of new jobs created, more than 1,600 new homes put under construction, and more than $500,000 in loans and property investment grants distributed to small businesses.

Glover described Portsmouth as a city built around what he calls the "New Blue Economy," an emerging national focus on shipbuilding, advanced manufacturing, logistics, distribution, defense support, and renewable energy.

"Right now, this country's defense and maritime economy is being built around industries we already excel in," Glover said. "We're at the center of it, and we have the workforce and training to support it."

Among the businesses highlighted by the mayor:

AMP Commonwealth Sortation — expanding recycling and waste collection through what the mayor described as the first AI-powered processing facility of its kind in the nation.

Collins Machine Works — expanding its Portsmouth headquarters to strengthen its support of defense and heavy industry through computer-guided manufacturing.

Mercy Chefs — making a $3.5 million investment to turn a historic Portsmouth property into its new headquarters and expand its national disaster and humanitarian relief mission.

Radian Forge — partnering with Fairlead Structures on the industrial Portsmouth waterfront to push the boundaries of modern shipbuilding.

The Landing Hotel — holding a topping off ceremony at Rivers Casino following the address, representing what the mayor called a major step toward making Portsmouth a regional entertainment destination.

Waterfront Transformation

The centerpiece of Glover's address was the transformation of Portsmouth's downtown waterfront, a vision he compared to the revitalization of Greenville, South Carolina, where city leaders tore down a bridge to reveal a hidden waterfall and built an entire destination around it.

"You've got to find your waterfall," Glover said, recounting advice from Greenville's mayor. "And that stuck with me. Because we don't have to find our waterfall, we have it. It's our waterfront. And for too long, we've done nothing with it."

The mayor announced that demolition of the long-standing jail on the waterfront is already underway, with plans to connect the pedestrian waterfront from the Portsmouth Pavilion stage all the way to Crawford Bay.

At the old Holiday Inn site at Crawford Bay, six acres of prime waterfront that has sat vacant since 2008, the city is now fielding development proposals. Glover said plans could include shops, entertainment, public events, residential living, and possibly a rooftop bar and restaurant.

The city has also secured more than $24 million in federal and state funding for infrastructure and landscaping improvements in the LINC Innovation District, a stretch of High Street being transformed into what the mayor described as a new hub for creativity, entrepreneurship, and community connection. New apartments and townhomes are already going up in the district, and the third annual Wall Street Mural Festival is scheduled in the area.

Public Safety Progress

On public safety, Mayor Glover reported significant progress in 2025:

Overall crime dropped 15%

Homicides fell 44%

Robberies dropped 28%

Motor vehicles thefts fell 22%

Burglaries declined 26%

The mayor also credited community-led efforts, including ROC the Block neighborhood cleanup and crime reduction events, and Portsmouth United, a nonprofit working in the city's highest-risk areas that brings together law enforcement, clergy, nonprofits, and community leaders to reduce violence and connect young people to mentorship and opportunity.

"Our police can't be everywhere all the time," Glover said. "We will have setbacks. There will be times that test us. But we can't let them define us."

Education and Youth

The mayor highlighted strong academic performance from Portsmouth Public Schools, reporting that the 2025 graduating class earned more than $17 million in scholarships and produced 310 honor graduates. Nearly 170 high school students earned college credits or associate degrees before graduation.

The city's Youth Entrepreneurship Pilot Program also earned a statewide workforce readiness award for preparing students for in-demand jobs.

Healthcare

Mayor Glover pointed to two major healthcare developments for Portsmouth residents.

At Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, the Navy's first Level 2 Trauma Center is now providing lifesaving care not only to military families, but to civilians across Portsmouth and Hampton Roads.

The mayor also addressed a long-standing public health concern, noting that Portsmouth has one of the highest rates of breast cancer mortality in Virginia — and that for too long, women in Portsmouth had to leave the city just to get a routine mammogram. He said Bon Secours opened a new Women's Imaging Center in Portsmouth last year, giving women access to critical screenings close to home.

"Removing a big barrier to preventative care and early detection," Glover said.

Housing

With more than 1,600 new homes under construction across the city, the mayor said Portsmouth is creating real options for working families, young professionals, and first-time homebuyers.

At the LINC, Kings Landing and Bains Pointe are expected to bring nearly 100 new townhomes and apartments this year. And on the west side of Portsmouth, Canopy Development is moving forward with construction of more than 500 new homes at the New Port community — a project that stalled during the 2008 recession.

"It will be transformational for our city," Glover said.

Looking Ahead

Glover closed his address with a call to action, framing Portsmouth's moment as one that requires bold decisions and a willingness to do what previous generations only talked about.

"We're making bold decisions. We're investing in our future. So that the next generation can find their path and their place in this city."

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