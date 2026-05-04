Reopened bridge restores full mile loop at Paradise Creek Nature Park in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A footbridge at Paradise Creek Nature Park in Portsmouth has reopened after nearly a year of closure due to structural damage caused by sun exposure.

The bridge, a key part of the park's 1-mile loop trail, was shut down after sun damage rendered the wood unsafe to walk on. The city closed the bridge while searching for a contractor capable of handling the specialized repair work the structure required.

Larry Lapell, operations manager at Paradise Creek Nature Park, said the lengthy closure came down to one challenge.

"It was closed while the city was trying to find a contractor. The big delay in the whole process, it was no one's fault other than trying to find a contractor that can do that sort of specialized work that the bridge required," Lapell said.

Once a contractor was awarded the project, the work moved quickly, taking roughly 2 months from contract award to completion, with crews on-site for about 1 month.

For neighbors like Nathan Rice, a Cradock resident and regular park visitor, the closure meant the full loop experience was simply out of reach.

"It's blocking the full experience," Rice said.

Now, with fresh wood and a sturdy new structure in place, Rice said he wasted no time returning.

"We came out pretty much the next day after we heard about it, and we're able to do the full loop around the park, and met a lot of people doing the same thing. Everybody was pretty excited that it was open," Rice said.

Rice said the restored loop makes a bigger difference than it might seem.

"Being able to go around the full circle and just enjoy the full experience makes a big difference," Rice said.

The bridge's reopening also carries significance beyond recreational walkers. Lapell said the structure plays a central role in the park's free educational programming.

"We use it a lot in our educational programming. The kids get out there, they get a chance to be on the bridge. It's a big experience for them that they don't get to normally experience," Lapell said.

Paradise Creek Nature Park offers a range of free programs, including bird walks, nature hikes, family nature hikes, and fruit foraging in the summer. Kayaking and some holiday reef programs carry a fee. Volunteer cleanups are held the first 2 Saturdays of every month.

Visitors can sign up for programs at ElizabethRiver.org.

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