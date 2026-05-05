No shootings in 365 days: Dale Homes celebrates a year without violent crimes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One year ago, Dale Homes made a choice to change. Today — 365 days later — not a single shooting has happened in a neighborhood.

This milestone reflects on the efforts of community-based organizations, neighbors say.

News 3 Portsmouth reporter Kamilah Williams previously spoke with Darrel Redmond, founder of Give Back 2 Da Block and member of Portsmouth United, who said the drop in crime is no accident.

"Violence is predictable, but it's also preventable," Redmond said. "When you are able to engage high-risk participants, those people that are at the highest risk to be shooters or to be shot, and engage them, offer them opportunities, then that's the start."

Watch previous coverage: Dale Homes reaches 300 days without violent crime as Portsmouth intervention groups drive change

Dale Homes reaches 300 days without violent crime as Portsmouth intervention groups drive change

Redmond's team operates with a targeted approach, working directly in Portsmouth neighborhoods during the hours when violence is most likely to occur.

"We have a team that works from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., because that's the time that we know that violence is at its highest peak," he said.

"To be able to celebrate with our kids and stuff, to be out here, it feels great," Requan Faison, a lifelong Dale Homes resident, previously told News 3.

Faison knows better than most what this neighborhood has been through. He grew up in this neighborhood and carried the weight of its violence firsthand.

"I was shot out here eight times," he said.

Today, Faison is part of the solution. He now works alongside community violence intervention groups, using music as a tool to connect with and mentor at-risk youth in the neighborhood.

Watch related: Portsmouth police report a drop in violent crime but see a rise in thefts and fentanyl cases this year

Portsmouth police report a drop in violent crime but see a rise in thefts and fentanyl cases this year

Workforce development, mental health services, and youth programming are among the tools being deployed in these neighborhoods, with the goal of addressing root causes rather than just responding to crime after it happens.

Dale Homes is not the only neighborhood seeing results. According to Redmond, the same community-based model is being applied across Portsmouth. These numbers are from the Portsmouth Police Department's Crime and Gun Violence Dashboard, taken as of May 5, 2026. The data below shows the number of days without violent crimes, such as shootings.

London Oaks — 204 days

Southside — 160 days

Prentis Park — 125 days

Redmond's message to anyone on the sidelines: stop watching and start helping.

"The way to become a part of this solution is to jump on board," he said. "Come inside. Hear our pain."

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