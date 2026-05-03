Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash on I-264 near Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-264 westbound near Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth late Saturday night.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred at approximately 10:21 p.m.

We're told the preliminary investigation shows a 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on I-264 in the left lane when the vehicle began to drift right and go off the right side of the road, striking trees off the right shoulder.

The driver, Timothy A. Caplinger, 68, of Hertford, N.C., was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators are looking at a medical emergency as a possible factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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