Oasis Social Ministry temporarily closes food pantry services due to City of Portsmouth construction project

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Oasis Social Ministry announced Wednesday that its Client Choice Food Pantry in Portsmouth will be temporarily closed due to the upcoming construction schedule for the City of Portsmouth's Housing Resource Center, which is being built directly in front of the food pantry.

In a Wednesday Facebook post about the temporary closure, the organization said:

"This decision is based on the construction schedule over the next 2–3 weeks, during which the heaviest equipment will be actively operating around our facility. The safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff is paramount, and at this time, normal pantry operations cannot be conducted safely."

On Thursday, News 3 Reporter Erin Holly visited the food pantry and spoke with Oasis Social Ministry Executive Director Cathy Davis off camera. While Davis said she has safety concerns for neighbors entering and exiting the food pantry during construction, she said she supports the city and Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless building a housing resource center for those in need.

Portsmouth neighbor Ebony Boone shared her thoughts on the new housing resource center being built nearby.

"I feel like it's pretty exciting to have it right here like in the center. I couldn't do the motel stay no more so I Googled homeless shelters in Portsmouth and I came across this one. We have a lot of people in this city who need the opportunity. Some people are afraid and they just need to be able to see a building right here." Boone said.

Davis said Oasis's Community Kitchen remains open and operating on its normal schedule, serving meals to all neighbors who show up. Davis said a board of directors meeting is scheduled for Thursday night where more details about the temporary closure would be discussed.

A list of Portsmouth-area food pantries currently serving the community during the closure is below.

Portsmouth food pantries available Wednesday, April 29 through Saturday, May 9

Emmanuel True Holiness Church Food Pantry 2503 Deep Creek Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23704 (703) 891-1308 Second Friday (May 8) from 3–4 p.m.

Court Street Baptist Food Pantry 447 Court St, Portsmouth, VA 23704 (757) 393-2312 Wednesdays (April 29 and May 6) from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Celestial Baptist Church Food Pantry 1439 Mt. Vernon Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23707 (757) 399-8516 First Saturday (May 2) from noon–2 p.m.

Childs Foundation Food Pantry 3315 High St, Portsmouth, VA 23707 (757) 538-7900 Monday (May 4), Wednesdays (April 29 and May 6), and Fridays (May 1 and May 8) from 1–3 p.m.

Craddock Mobile Pantry 39 Afton Parkway, Portsmouth, VA 23702 Saturday (May 9) from 9:30–11 a.m.

Crossroads United Methodist Church Food Pantry 1800 Rodman Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23707 (757) 397-7815 Tuesday (May 5) from 10 a.m.–noon

Victory Gospel Chapel Church Food Pantry 715 Summers Place, Portsmouth, VA 23702 Monday (May 4), Tuesday (May 5), Thursdays (April 30 and May 7), and Fridays (May 1 and May 8) from 1–4 p.m.

St. Mark Deliverance Center Food Pantry 3801 Turnpike Rd, Portsmouth, VA 23701 (757) 399-9915 Walk-up: Monday–Friday (April 29–May 1 and May 4–8) from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Bon Secours Community Hub Food Pantry 4700 George Washington Hwy, Portsmouth, VA 23702 (757) 738-1191 Monday (May 4) from 9–11 a.m.

Salvation Army Portsmouth Food Pantry 2306 Airline Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701 (757) 271-8433 Thursday (May 7) from 1–3 p.m.

Olivier Community Circle Food Pantry 5809 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701 (757) 219-2861 Saturday (May 9) from 9 a.m.–noon

Green Acres Presbyterian Food Pantry 3135 Hanley Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23703 (757) 484-5125 Thursday (May 7) from noon–3 p.m.

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