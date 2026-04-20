Portsmouth police: Man charged in deadly shooting on Mayflower Road

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police say a man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting late Saturday night on Mayflower Road.

According to Portsmouth police, officers responded around 10:44 p.m. Saturday, April 18, to the 200 block of Mayflower Road for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Christopher M. Blair.

Medics took Blair to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died, police said. Authorities say his next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say their preliminary investigation found that the suspect, Bentley Tramaine Cherry, went to the victim’s house before an argument broke out. Police say Cherry then shot Blair.

Cherry, 54, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting while committing or attempting to commit a felony.

He is being held without bond.

The investigation remains active, and police say there are no additional details at this time.

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