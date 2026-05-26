Two persons of interest identified in deadly shooting on Frederick Blvd.: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two persons of interest have been identified in regards to a deadly shooting that took place on May 10, Portsmouth police said Tuesday; they are now seeking the public's help in locating them.

Portsmouth police say 18-year-old Kavi Christopher Santokie and 30-year-old Tracy Lashawn Lewis were seen on security footage in connection with the homicide that took place in the 1200 Block of Frederick Boulevard. They have been charged with possession of a machine gun for aggressive purpose, shooting from vehicle to endanger persons, and willfully discharging firearms in public places.

Santokie and Lewis are considered armed and dangerous, according to Portsmouth police.

Watch previous coverage: Portsmouth police investigate two separate early morning shooting incidents on May 10

Portsmouth police investigate 2 separate early morning shooting incidents on May 10

On May 10 around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 Block of Frederick Boulevard. A person was found shot dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, texting TIPS to 8477, using the P3 Tips app, or visiting Portsmouth Crime Line.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.