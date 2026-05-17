New Port neighborhood development phase 3 deferred amid stormwater, school concerns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Phase 3 of the New Port neighborhood development in Portsmouth remains under discussion after a vote to move forward with the plan was deferred.

Concerns about stormwater and an increase in students in the school district were cited in the deferral.

The next phase of development is located on Missy Elliott Boulevard, across from the Victory Crossing Shopping Center. Phases 1 and 2 on Elliot Avenue are being developed by Norfolk-based Canopy Development.

At his State of the City address, Mayor Shannon Glover said 1,600 new homes were on the way for Portsmouth, with New Port accounting for hundreds of them.

"And right down the block from where we're reviving the Newport community right now. This project has stalled since 2008 recession, but this year, canopy development will move forward with the construction of over 500 new homes here on the west side of Portsmouth, and it will be transformational for our city," Glover said.

A city spokesperson told me staff is working with the Planning Commission to move this phase of development forward.

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