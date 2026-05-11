Portsmouth nonprofit helps formerly incarcerated individuals rebuild their lives

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth nonprofit is working to reduce recidivism by reaching incarcerated individuals before they are released and staying with them long after they walk out the door.

Plan U Inc., led by Pastor Runita Hill through Sanctuary of Hope Church, goes inside the Portsmouth City Jail to enroll participants in a structured reentry program. The organization currently serves 29 men and women.

According to data from the nonprofit Prison Policy Initiative, the United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Plan U Inc. is working to change that, one person at a time.

"We have a curriculum, PTSD - Pathways to Skills Development. It is a 30-week course. The first 14 weeks are incarcerated, the last 16 weeks are out of incarceration or aftercare," Hill said.

The curriculum is divided into four phases: uproot, recalibrate, restore, and renew. During the incarceration phase, the program works to remove self-doubt and negative thinking, then introduces participants to financial literacy, life skills, time management, decision-making, problem-solving, and emotional regulation. After release, the program focuses on sharpening natural skills and connecting participants to education, trade programs, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Plan U Inc. describes itself as a nonprofit that works with marginalized populations, including incarcerated individuals, people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence survivors and offenders, and those struggling with substance abuse.

Hill said the organization was born out of her own experiences working with homeless women in Little Rock, Arkansas, many of whom told her they had been formerly incarcerated and were now homeless because they could not find a livable wage or safe, affordable housing.

"We began to think what if we didn't just treat the symptoms, we were to actually get to the root of the problem," Hill said.

Participants inside the jail are handpicked for the program. At the end of the incarceration phase, graduates participate in a formal ceremony, wearing caps and gowns and receiving certificates.

Plan U Inc. started operating inside the Portsmouth City Jail nearly 3 years ago, after Hill and board chair Tawana Randolph connected with the jail's reentry department leadership at a community event. The organization itself was founded 4 years ago.

Randolph, a retired deputy sheriff, said she joined Plan U Inc. after witnessing firsthand how little support incarcerated individuals received before release.

"It was just the recidivism rate was, I couldn't believe how high it was, and I realized that it was because they weren't getting any help inside to prevent them from coming back. So it just went hand in hand," Randolph said.

Fannie Kindred was released from the Portsmouth City Jail last September after serving 5 months. She said the program was brought to her while she was incarcerated and that it helped her change her mindset.

"The first thing is they got to stay focused. They can't let people, let the world direct their path. They have to make changes in life," Kindred said.

Kindred said Plan U taught her financial literacy, budgeting, and self-esteem, and that the program has a strong faith-based foundation.

Hill said the barriers people face do not stop at the jail door. Unpaid child support, no driver's license, and no access to a bank account all make reentry harder — and those challenges ripple through entire communities.

"We all have a family member or a friend that has been incarcerated. When you look at those statistics, those areas of impact, it is definitely a barrier and a hindrance for someone," Hill said.

Plan U Inc. focuses primarily on individuals who have been out of incarceration for less than 24 months, though Hill said the organization will not turn anyone away. The program does not accept every applicant — Hill said participants must demonstrate a genuine willingness to change.

The organization is currently raising money to continue serving people in the reentry process. Donations from the community are essential to sustaining the work, Hill said.

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