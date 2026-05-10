Portsmouth City Jail demolition to open waterfront space, mayor says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover announced the city will demolish the Portsmouth City Jail, freeing up prime waterfront property.

The Portsmouth City Jail is coming down, Mayor Shannon Glover announced at the Portsmouth State of the City address.

Glover said the jail has sat on some of the most valuable waterfront property in the city for decades.

The city had planned to demolish the structure through an implosion, but after speaking with military officials, that method was deemed unsafe due to the jail's proximity to military facilities.

In February, WTRK Portsmouth reporter Kamilah Williams talked with City Manager Steven Carter, who said asbestos and military concerns had delayed the demolition.

Watch previous coverage: Asbestos, military concerns delay demolition of Portsmouth’s waterfront jail

Asbestos, military concerns delay demolition of Portsmouth’s waterfront jail

Glover said the city plans to use the space to connect the pedestrian waterfront from the Portsmouth Pavilion Stage all the way to Crawford Bay.

"I know so many people said, who would build a jail on their prime property for decades, it has sat on some of the most valuable waterfront in the city. So now we're tearing it down. We're creating space for something better," Glover said.

Glover said there will be some type of event to see demolition work at the end of May.

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