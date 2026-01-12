Portsmouth leaders seek public input on proposed 300-unit housing development

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — City leaders are asking residents for feedback on a proposed housing development that could add hundreds of new homes to Portsmouth’s New Port neighborhood.

A Norfolk-based company, Canopy Development, is proposing a second phase of construction that would bring about 300 townhomes and multi-family units to a 58-acre site near Elliott Avenue.

The land sits behind Tidewater Community College and Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

City planning documents show the proposal still requires City Council approval before construction can move forward.

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall on Crawford Street, giving residents a chance to weigh in.

Mary Snowdon, who has lived in the New Port neighborhood for three years, said she believes the development could be a positive change.

“I think it’ll bring it up,” Snowdon said. “The more they do, the cleaner it’s gonna get.”

Snowdon described the neighborhood as mostly quiet but acknowledged some concerns.

“It’s pretty much quiet, but there are a little bit of issues,” she said.

City leaders say the development could help address Portsmouth’s housing needs while supporting economic growth. However, planning and zoning documents do not specify whether the units would be designated as affordable housing.

According to Canopy Development’s website, the company purchased the property in early 2025. The city has been developing the New Port community since 2004 as part of a long-term revitalization effort.

Snowdon said that with more homes comes a need for safety measures and hopes the city considers increased community policing.

“I think that Crime Watch would do better over here,” she said.

News 3 reporter Kamilah Williams reached out to Canopy Development multiple times throughout the day for comment, but did not receive a response before the deadline.

If approved, the project would mark the second phase of development in the New Port community.