Two shootings in Portsmouth leave 1 dead, 3 hurt: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two separate shootings late Thursday night left one person dead and three injured, according to Portsmouth police.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue at around 11:53 p.m. and found one person who had been shot dead. Officers also found a man who had been shot and took him to a local hospital. A third victim later took themselves to a local hospital, PPD says.

Portsmouth police also responded to the 2700 block of Peach Street after receiving a call at 11:53 p.m. Officers found a man who had been shot and took him to a local hospital.

Portsmouth police are continuing to investigate the two shootings.