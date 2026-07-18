Portsmouth police investigating Saturday morning shooting; four injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting and stabbing incident.

Investigators say police got a call around 2:50 a.m. Saturday morning for a shooting in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

When officers got there that when they say they found one individual with a non-life-threatening stab wounds and two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers were later notified that another victim had left the scene and got treatment at a local hospital for a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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