Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

Portsmouth police investigating Saturday morning shooting; four injured

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting and stabbing incident.

Investigators say police got a call around 2:50 a.m. Saturday morning for a shooting in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

When officers got there that when they say they found one individual with a non-life-threatening stab wounds and two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers were later notified that another victim had left the scene and got treatment at a local hospital for a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

True Crime 757 Podcast