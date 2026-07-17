Why was a guy flying a jetpack on the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — If you saw a man flying a jetpack in the Elizabeth River on Wednesday, you're not alone.

But Hampton Roads wasn't rocketed into the future overnight: the jetpack presentation was part of a conference hosted by the city of Portsmouth.

Paul Jones, a pilot from Gravity Industries, demonstrated the company's "Jet Suit" near North Ferry Landing on Wednesday, as part of the 2026 Multi-Agency Craft Conference.

Gravity Industries is a British company developing personal flight tech for entertainment, defense, security and potential medical applications, according to a release sent to News 3 by the city of Portsmouth.

The conference included technical presentations, industry exhibits and demonstrations on the water, such as Jones and his jetpack. Representations from the Department of Defense and Homeland Security alongside state and local public safety agencies all attended.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon E. Glover spoke at the conference to highlight the city's history on the water and its continuing collaboration with the military and maritime industries.

Video credit: City of Portmsouth

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