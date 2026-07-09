'I'm not going out like this:' Woman hit by SUV before suspect dies in police shooting recounts experience

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was hospitalized after being hit by an SUV on Sunday; later that day, the suspect who struck her was shot and killed by Portsmouth police after neighbors say he took his roommate hostage.

Rebekah Bane recounted the harrowing experience to News 3 on Thursday from her hospital bed, where she remains in treatment for her serious injuries.

Bane says the suspect — whom Virginia State Police identified as 38-year-old Robert Nicholson in an update shared on Monday — came by her home unannounced on Sunday to drop off paperwork. Bane later noted that she had previously filed charges against Nicholson for a repeated violation of a protective order against him.

"And then he was like: 'So what are you doing later?' Just like it was a normal day. He did not apparently grasp the idea of just leave me alone," Bane said.

Watch previous coverage: Suspect shot and killed by Portsmouth police was holding roommate hostage, neighbors say

Suspect shot and killed by Portsmouth police was holding roommate hostage, neighbors say

Bane directly told Nicholson to leave her alone repeatedly, and she said within "a blink of an eye" she felt a dagger in her stomach. Bane speculated that Nicholson knew she filed new charges against him.

"He said, I'm going to jail. Might as well do it anyway," Bane recounted.

Nicholson then dragged Bane into an SUV as she fought back against him. Bane said her youngest child, Caleb, witnessed the whole incident and called 911.

"I was fighting, holding onto things. When I was in my car I was holding onto the steering wheel alarm and pressing the horn, anything to get attention" Bane said. "And he was just talking to me normally, like he wasn't trying to kill me."

Bane was eventually able to jump out of the vehicle while Nicholson was driving. This is when Nicholson ran Bane over.

"I got out and I saw two or three men walking towards us, and I thought I was safe, that surely he would just flee. No, he got in the car, backed it up, backed it up, you know, kept angling it back where he wanted it, and I saw him go towards me, so I got off the grass and started to run," Bane said. "And I wasn't quick enough, and he hit me."

Watch previous coverage: Portsmouth police fatally shoot hostage suspect after domestic assault

Portsmouth police fatally shoot hostage suspect after domestic assault

Portsmouth police say officers had witnessed Bane getting struck by an SUV near the intersection of Turnpike Road and Pullman Avenue.

Bane told News 3 that Nicholson had been verbally and emotionally abusive towards her before, but that the abuse had never escalated to physical violence until Sunday. She claimed that Nicholson had been due back in court on Monday due to violations of protective orders.

"Every protective order that was granted, he literally violated. So he was already facing three charges. And he was supposed to go Monday to court," Bane said. "And he always kept saying he would never go back to jail, never go back to jail, so I guess he already made his decision and decided to take me along."

Bane is now suffering from a broken knee, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, and fractures in her left shoulder and lower back. She also had a collapsed lung as a result of the incident.

Watch related coverage: Domestic violence survivor credits Virginia Beach shelter for new beginning

Domestic violence survivor credits Virginia Beach shelter for new beginning

Nicholson fled the scene after Bane was struck by the car, according to Portsmouth police.

Officers pursued the suspect to a residence in the 3500 block of Commonwealth Avenue. Police said the suspect threatened his own life with a knife before taking another occupant hostage at knifepoint.

Police said officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect to de-escalate the situation. However, Nicholson continued threatening the hostage's life, leading an officer to fire their weapon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roommate who says was held hostage on Sunday told News 3 he wasn't injured physically during the incident. He made it clear that he did not want to speak with reporters, but he did say the ordeal was emotionally damaging.

Bane said she learned about Nicholson's death after seeing coverage about the incident on the news.

"A wave of emotions. Over me. Crying hysterically," Bane said. "So, I felt sad. I might sound silly, but I felt really sad for his family."

Bane told News 3 that thinking about her family is what helps her stay strong right now.

"I'm not going out like this. Not going out like this, and I made it," Bane said.

Neighbor Emanuel Yancey captured video of police cars and swat teams swarming the area on Sunday. He described the scene to News 3 in an interview on Monday.

"It was quite concerning," Yancey said. "I saw a panic. I saw people afraid."

The officer who opened fire on Nicholson is on administrative leave while Virginia State Police investigate the decision to use deadly force. Portsmouth police will continue to investigate Nicholson’s actions prior to the hostage situation.

Bane's cousin set up a GoFundMe to help cover her recovery expenses, as Bane is unable to work while she continues to heal from her serious injuries.

Samaritan House is a non-profit organization in Virginia Beach that supports families affected by domestic violence. If you or someone you know needs help or support, or if you're a community member interested in helping survivors by donating food or meeting other needs, click here.

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