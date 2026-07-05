Portsmouth police fatally shoot hostage suspect after domestic assault

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon after they say he took a person hostage at knifepoint following a reported domestic assault.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers responded around 3:53 p.m. to a reported domestic assault near the intersection of Pullman Avenue and Turnpike Road.

When officers arrived, they saw a white male suspect strike a female victim with a vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers pursued the suspect to a residence in the 3500 block of Commonwealth Avenue. Police said the suspect threatened his own life with a knife before taking another occupant hostage at knifepoint.

Police said officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect to de-escalate the situation. However, the suspect continued threatening the hostage's life, leading an officer to fire their weapon.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The hostage was safely rescued.

Earlier Sunday, Portsmouth police asked the public to avoid the area around Commonwealth Avenue, Halifax Avenue and Cumberland Avenue while officers responded to the incident.

The Virginia State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting by a Portsmouth police officer, which is standard procedure for police shootings in Virginia.

Police have not released the identities of those involved or provided an update on the condition of the woman who was struck by the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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