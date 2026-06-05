Two shot, one dead on Virginia Avenue: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people were shot and one person is dead after a shooting on Virginia Avenue on Thursday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Around 11:53 p.m. on Thursday night, Portsmouth police arrived at the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers say they found a man who had been shot, who was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police later found out about two other people who had been shot, one who took himself to a hospital and another who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to PPD. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Antwan DeShawn Bell.

Portsmouth police are asking anyone with information to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536.

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