Now out of the hospital, local mother recalls horrific attack by ex-boyfriend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Days after leaving the hospital, a Portsmouth mother is speaking out after surviving a brutal attack by her ex-boyfriend — and she says she wants her story to warn others about the dangers of staying in abusive relationships.

Rebekah Bane nearly lost her life on July 5 at the corner of Turnpike Road and Pullman Avenue when she says her ex-boyfriend, 38-year-old Robert Nicholson, showed up at her apartment in violation of a protective order.

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"He abducted me right here by where my car's parked," Bane shared with News 3 anchor Jessica Larche.

Bane says she was calling police when Nicholson pulled a knife on her.

"I was calling the cops and next thing I heard was, 'f' it, since I'm going to jail anyway, I might as well do it. And then I felt a knife on my stomach," Bane said.

Bane says Nicholson tried to force her into her SUV, but she resisted.

"I was holding my arm straight so he could not push me all the way in," Bane said. "I knew the moment I got in the car I was dead. At least me fighting, I had a better chance of survival."

Nicholson then forced her into his truck, according to Bane. At a stop sign nearby, Bane fought free and collapsed on the grass — but Nicholson aimed his truck directly at her.

"I saw him dead in the eyes. He was aiming directly for me, jumped up as fast as I could and ran, but I couldn't outrun the truck. I remember him clipping me on my left side. First, that's why I had a punctured lung, and I have like 4 broken ribs," Bane said.

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"And then my leg got caught under the tire. That's why I have the big bandage," Bane said.

Despite the pain, Bane says her children were her only focus.

"I felt every painful moment. I felt every rash, every cut, everything, but again, my only thought was the kids," Bane said.

Her sons witnessed the attack from inside. Her 15-year-old son, Kaleb, called 911.

"A detective told me that if I didn't call, she probably wouldn't have made it," Kaleb said.

Police rushed to Bane's side on Pullman Avenue while other officers chased Nicholson to his home on Commonwealth Avenue, blocks away. Police say Nicholson then threatened his roommate's life with a knife. After an hour of attempting to talk Nicholson down, police shot and killed him. The roommate was not harmed.

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Virginia State Police are investigating the deadly use of force.

Bane says she left Nicholson in March after years of emotional abuse, and July 5 was the first time he physically assaulted her.

"I didn't think he would do this," Bane said.

Now out of the hospital, Bane says she is on a mission to warn others to leave relationships at the first sign of abuse.

"I didn't listen to the red flags. I didn't listen to friends and family. I thought I could fix him," Bane said.

She says the warning signs were there.

"Outburst of — anger constantly," Bane said.

"If you feel like you're suffocating and you're scared to do things," Bane said.

"I thought it was passion, but it was possessiveness," Bane said.

Bane faces a difficult road ahead. Her injuries have left her without a job, but she says she is not giving up. A community effort is underway to raise money for Bane and her children.

"At the end of the day, I just keep going because that's all I can do," Bane said.

Samaritan House is a non-profit organization in Virginia Beach that supports families affected by domestic violence. If you or someone you know needs help or support, or if you're a community member interested in helping survivors by donating food or meeting other needs, click here.

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