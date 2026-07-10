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Portsmouth officer shoots man after he tries to grab officer’s gun: PPD

A man was seriously hurt after being shot when he tried to grab a Portsmouth officer’s gun, according to Portsmouth police.
Portsmouth officer shoots man after he tries to grab officer’s gun: PPD
Portsmouth police generic PPD
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PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after being shot when he tried to grab a Portsmouth officer’s gun, according to Portsmouth police.

Police say the man left a Norfolk hospital during a mental health evaluation on Thursday night. He stole an Elizabeth River Crossings vehicle and drove to the end of Bayview Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Two officers and a police dog were struggling to contain the suspect when the suspect tried to grab an officer’s gun and was then shot, leaving him with a life-threatening wound, Portsmouth police said.

Police say the suspect’s identity is unknown.

All officers involved will remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation by Virginia State Police, Portsmouth Police Department said in a statement.

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