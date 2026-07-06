Woman injured in Sunday night shooting at Portsmouth City Park

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Sunday night at City Park.

According to police, officers responded around 8:10 p.m. Sunday to the 1 block of CPL J.M. Williams Avenue after receiving a call for service.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released additional details about what led to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department.

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