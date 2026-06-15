Demolition begins on the former Portsmouth City Jail tower

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Demolition of the former Portsmouth City Jail tower began Monday morning, following through on a decision that will free up prime waterfront property.

The Portsmouth City Jail is coming down, Mayor Shannon Glover announced at the Portsmouth State of the City address in May. The work to tear down the building started last month.

"As you know, this facility, complex, has been down here for over 40 years," Glover said. "Now it's time for us to take advantage of what we can do for our future."

Glover said the jail has sat on some of the most valuable waterfront property in the city for decades.

Watch related: Portsmouth City Jail demolition to open waterfront space, mayor says

Portsmouth City Jail demolition to open waterfront space, mayor says

The city's vision includes moving city hall to the waterfront, construction on a commercial housing development by Harbor Vista in September, and a "city center," Glover said on Monday.

"And the crown jewel, which will be the development of what I call our city center right here on the waterfront, hopefully a mixed use development, some retail, office space, perhaps living spaces, an opportunity where people can come and enjoy the waterfront right here in downtown Portsmouth," Glover said.

The city had planned to demolish the city jail through an implosion, but after speaking with military officials, that method was deemed unsafe due to the jail's proximity to military facilities.

In February, WTKR Portsmouth reporter Kamilah Williams talked with City Manager Steven Carter, who said asbestos and military concerns had delayed the demolition.

Glover said the city plans to use the space to connect the pedestrian waterfront from the Portsmouth Pavilion Stage all the way to Crawford Bay.

"I know so many people said, who would build a jail on their prime property for decades, it has sat on some of the most valuable waterfront in the city. So now we're tearing it down. We're creating space for something better," Glover said in May.

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