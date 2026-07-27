Woman killed in High Street shooting: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was killed in a shooting on High Street on Thursday morning, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

On July 23 around 4:16 p.m., Portsmouth police arrived at the 2600 block of High Street on the report of a dead person. Officers say they found a woman who had been shot and killed, identified as 33-year-old De'Shaviya Donnisha Jerry.

Police say they believe this incident is connected to an unreported shooting that happened on 7:30 a.m. the same day in the 2500 block of High Street.

This is an active homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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