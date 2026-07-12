Portsmouth Police Issue Senior Alert For missing Portsmouth 68-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department and Virginia State Police are searching for a 68-year-old Portsmouth man who was reported missing Saturday.

Authorities say Arthur Andrew Fladger was last seen around 2 p.m. on July 11 on Thelmar Lane in Portsmouth.

Fladger is described as a Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head. He may be wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue jacket and blue pants with a yellow stripe. Police said he left the area on foot.

According to investigators, Fladger suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, meeting the criteria for a Virginia Senior Alert.

Anyone with information about Fladger's whereabouts is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at (757) 393-5300.

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