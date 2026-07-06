Woman seriously hurt after early morning shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was seriously hurt after a shooting in Portsmouth early Monday morning, according to Portsmouth police.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Bart Street at around 2:17 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Portsmouth police said.

Investigators have not released additional details about what led to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

Portsmouth police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

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