Portsmouth's Coast Guard base gearing up to patrol Sail250, Juneteenth and Harborfest events

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — When Sail250, Juneteenth and Harborfest all take over the Norfolk and Portsmouth waterfronts next week, they'll be watched over by men and women from Portsmouth's U.S. Coast Guard base.

The Coast Guard Sector Virginia is tasked with patrolling Sail250 events in 12 Virginia communities, including a massive combined event at Norfolk's Town Point Park. The busy weekend will also include Juneteenth and the 50th Harborfest.

The Portsmouth base says it will have several layers of surveillance, from patrols along the shoreline and in the water to an on-base command center staffed 24/7. They will also use drones to monitor from the sky.

“For me personally, it is the culmination of 30 years of service," Capt. Peggy Britton, Commander for USCG Sector Virginia told News 3. "A celebration of America’s 250 years, but also a celebration of maritime excellence and that is exactly what the Coast Guard delivers to our public."

Britton says the guard will also respond to search and rescue calls with its team in the command center coordinating the responding vessels.

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