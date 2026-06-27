Mercy Chefs responding to deadly earthquakes in Venezuela

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth-based nonprofit Mercy Chefs is responding to deadly earthquakes in Venezuela.

According to a news release Friday night, Mercy Chefs team members were scheduled to arrive in Venezuela in a few days to help expand relief efforts.

Watch: American killed in Venezuela earthquakes, State Department says

American killed in Venezuela earthquakes, State Department says

As of Friday, more than 900 people had been killed and more than 1,000 had been injured since the earthquakes hit June 24.

"The impact of the two earthquakes is absolutely devastating, and the death toll continues to climb," said Mercy Chefs Founder and CEO. "We're grateful our established network in Venezuela was able to begin serving meals immediately. Now, as our response team joins them, we'll continue working together to feed body and soul in communities facing unimaginable loss."

Watch: Mercy Chefs says its delivery vehicle was destroyed by a drone strike in Ukraine

Mercy Chefs says its delivery vehicle was destroyed by a drone strike in Ukraine

According to the news release, the team members headed to Venezuela will serve thousands of chef-prepared meals to people in areas impacted by the earthquakes.

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