Hampton Roads nonprofit Mercy Chefs says its vehicle was hit, destroyed by drone in Ukraine

A drone strike took out a food delivery truck of Virginia-based Mercy Chefs. The nonprofit has been serving meals in Ukraine for over three years. Mercy Chefs say no one was injured in the strike.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mercy Chefs, a Hampton Roads-based nonprofit that provides disaster and humanitarian relief, says one of its vehicles was hit by a drone in Ukraine on Tuesday while returning from a frontline food delivery.

The nonprofit says everyone escaped before impact, thanks to an elderly man who warned the team. While no injuries were reported, Mercy Chefs says the vehicle — which was one of its main delivery vehicles — was destroyed.

"The vehicle [was] essential for delivering food and supplies to families in active war zones," the nonprofit shared.

Mercy Chefs says since 2022, they've been serving hot meals in Ukraine amid the country's ongoing conflict with Russia.

