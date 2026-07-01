Portsmouth high school students gain real-world business experience through competitive summer program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Every summer, Portsmouth Public Schools transforms the traditional break experience for dozens of high school students. The summer entrepreneurship internship program places them directly into the working world through a competitive hands-on program.

The program, launched three years ago with grant funding, offers high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors the opportunity to spend eight weeks working alongside local business owners, gaining firsthand experience in everything from accounting and insurance to customer service and daily operations management.

This summer, approximately 40 students are participating in the program across Portsmouth, with placements spanning diverse industries including healthcare, legal services, finance, technology, logistics, and skilled trades. The students work with businesses throughout the city, and in some cases, even outside Portsmouth's boundaries.

Amina Blakley, a rising senior at Manor High School, represents the caliber of students the program attracts. Selected from nearly 200 applicants for one of about 40 available spots, Blakley is spending her summer at IncuHub, a business incubator that houses about 180 member companies across various industries.

"I want to be a psychiatrist and I want to own my own private practice, so I think that this internship would definitely help me with, like opening my own office in the future," Blakley said. "So, I'm super happy to be able to have the opportunity to do this in high school, and then when I get into college, I'll already have a network of people that can help me."

Working as an administrative assistant at IncuHub, Blakley is discovering the behind-the-scenes realities of business ownership that classroom education cannot provide. From handling mail distribution and marketing support to understanding maintenance issues like pest control and building repairs, she's gaining insight into the comprehensive nature of entrepreneurship.

"There were so many things that I didn't know went into entrepreneurship that I learned here," Blakley explained. "All the things that go into it; Like them having to call like pest control or something or like having to worry about like leaks in the building, like I just never thought about the details of it."

The program's impact extends beyond individual skill development. Students are actively networking, attending city council meetings and rotary club events, building professional relationships that will serve them well beyond their high school years. Blakley has already connected with city officials, business owners, and community leaders, creating a professional network that many college graduates would envy.

Gene Granger, Managing Director at IncuHub, emphasizes the mutual benefits of the program. While students gain invaluable experience, participating businesses receive energetic support and fresh perspectives that often lead to innovative ideas and solutions.

"The students bring in all this wonderful energy that we're not used to, and just by virtue of their age and their experience, they look at the world a lot differently than a lot of us do," Granger said. "They bring in ideas and they bring in insights and they make suggestions that we would never have thought of and a lot of times they're really, really awesome ideas."

At VRI Fleet Management, a diesel mechanic company specializing in tires, lights, and anything related to 18-wheelers and tractor trailers, the student experience spans both business operations and hands-on mechanical work. Tyrell Flowers, Vice President of VRI Fleet Management, is in his third year hosting interns from the program and has been consistently impressed by the students' initiative and problem-solving abilities.

"They're ready to go. They're very hands-on. I have a thought, they finish the thought. They go ahead and just do it. They're grabbing the tools. They're bringing me new ideas," Flowers said. "Sometimes, I sit back and say, how should we accomplish this? And they blow it out of the water every single time."

The financial structure of the program removes barriers for both students and small businesses. Through grant funding, the school system pays students a stipend for their work, allowing them to earn money that many put toward college expenses or other goals. Simultaneously, businesses receive intern support at no cost, making participation accessible even for small operations with limited budgets.

For many participating businesses, particularly those with only one or two employees, the additional support is crucial. The program enables small business owners to take on projects and initiatives they might not otherwise have the capacity to pursue, while providing students with mentorship opportunities in intimate, hands-on environments.

The selection process is competitive. Students must demonstrate professionalism and interpersonal skills that will serve them well in workplace environments.

The program's reputation is spreading beyond Portsmouth's borders, with students from other Hampton Roads school districts expressing interest in similar opportunities. Blakley notes that friends in other school systems are impressed by the program's scope.

Students interested in participating must apply through a application process that includes questions about interests, extracurricular activities, and requires teacher recommendations. The application window typically opens in the first semester, with selections announced during the second semester.

For students considering applying, Blakley offers encouraging advice rooted in personal growth philosophy

"I would say that it's definitely a growth opportunity. If you're nervous, then I would just say go for it because you have to be uncomfortable to get comfortable. You have to be uncomfortable to grow," Blakley said.

With her sights set on attending the College of William and Mary, Blakley exemplifies how the program serves students with ambitious academic and professional goals. The combination of practical business experience, professional networking, and personal development creates a foundation that extends far beyond the eight-week summer commitment.

As Portsmouth Public Schools continues this innovative program, it demonstrates how strategic partnerships between education and local business can create meaningful opportunities for students while addressing real workforce development needs in the community.

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