Recreational water advisory issued after sewer main break impacts Hull Creek: VDH

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A recreational water advisory was issued for Hull Creek following a sewer main break, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) told News 3 on Wednesday.

This advisory will also cover waters in the Western Branch of the Elizabeth River. The Portsmouth Health Department issued the advisory "following a report of a force main break, a burst in a pressurized sewer pipe."

The sewer main break was discovered on Douglas Avenue near Rolfe Terrace on Tuesday. VDH estimated that 3 million gallons were released as a result of this main break.

Residents are urged to avoid recreational activities that involve full-body contact with the water while the advisory is in effect. Boating is permitted as long as occupants do not enter the water and take proper precautions to avoid contact with the contaminated water.

The Hampton Roads Sanitation District will work to repair the break and clean up the surrounding area. Click here for updates on the repair status.

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