Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

Shooting in Portsmouth leaves one dead, two hurt: PPD

Top Stories: Monday, August 3
portsmouthdeadlyshooting.jpg
Posted

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting in Portsmouth left one man dead and two people hurt early Monday morning, according to Portsmouth police.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Victory Boulevard at around 3:05 a.m. and found two people who had been shot, Portsmouth police said.

One man was found unresponsive and died at the scene, according to Portsmouth police.

A second victim was taken to a local hospital.

While on scene, police were notified of a third victim found nearby who was also taken to a local hospital, police said.

Portsmouth police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Click

True Crime 757 Podcast