Shooting in Portsmouth leaves one dead, two hurt: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting in Portsmouth left one man dead and two people hurt early Monday morning, according to Portsmouth police.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Victory Boulevard at around 3:05 a.m. and found two people who had been shot, Portsmouth police said.

One man was found unresponsive and died at the scene, according to Portsmouth police.

A second victim was taken to a local hospital.

While on scene, police were notified of a third victim found nearby who was also taken to a local hospital, police said.

Portsmouth police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

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