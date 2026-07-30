46-year-old man arrested after a young child was found shot in Portsmouth: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was arrested and charged in connection with a child being found shot Tuesday morning, Portsmouth police told News 3 on Thursday.

46-year-old Lennox St. John was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, child cruelty and failure to secure firearm, according to Portsmouth police. News 3 reached out to police to confirm St. John's relationship to the injured child.

According to police, officers went to Jamestown Avenue around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a gunshot. When they got there, they found a child shot. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Watch previous coverage: Juvenile injured in Portsmouth Shooting Tuesday morning

Juvenile injured in Portsmouth Shooting Tuesday morning

In an update shared on Thursday, Portsmouth police say the child is in "stable condition."

At the scene, News 3 talked with a man who didn’t want to go on camera but claimed he is the father of the kid who was shot. He had blood on his shorts, which he said he got from picking his son up. The man claimed to have been in the bathroom brushing his teeth when he heard a pop. He said he came out and saw his four-year-old son on the ground.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Portsmouth police.

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