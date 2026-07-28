Juvenile injured in Portsmouth Shooting Tuesday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating after, they said, a child was shot Tuesday morning. Multiple police cars and crime scene tape filled Jamestown Ave. next to I.C. Norcom High School

“I did hear the gunshot," said Keith Crew. Crew lives a few houses away from the house where the shooting happened. "I thought it was further down that way. Nothing happens around this way. Nothing.”

Crew said he was in his house at the time of the shooting.

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“I saw, I guess, the boyfriend. He was out here crying and saying his girl gone," Crew recalled.

According to police, officers went to Jamestown Ave. around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a gunshot. When they got there, they found a child shot. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Crew said he knows the people who live in the house and called the shooting sad.

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“She come through here every morning with her daughter taking her to the school bus. Her boyfriend, man, we sit on the porch and talk," said Crew.

At the scene, News 3 talked with a man who didn’t want to go on camera but claimed he is the father of the kid shot. He had blood on his shorts, which he said he got from picking his son up. The man claimed to have been in the bathroom brushing his teeth when he heard a pop. He said he came out and saw his four-year-old son on the ground.

“That’s just one of those, I don’t know, accidents or whatever. But no, I don’t worry about that,” Crew said.

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As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not said how old the child was or if any charges would be filed. They were not looking for any suspects, though.

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