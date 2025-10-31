Portsmouth crime drops 17% in 2025: Police credit data, tech, and community trust

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For years, Portsmouth has battled a reputation for high levels of violent crime. But newly released figures from the Portsmouth Police Department show the city is making measurable progress, and leaders say a mix of targeted enforcement, technology, and community outreach is driving the change.

During Wednesday’s quarterly Chief’s Forum in Olde Towne, Police Chief Stephen Jenkins announced that overall crime in Portsmouth is down 17% so far in 2025 compared with the same period last year.

“Overall, for our city, crime is down by 17 percent year to date,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins credited part of the decline to data-driven policing. Officers have mapped shifting crime clusters, increased patrols in hot spots, and cracked down on repeat offenders.

While shoplifting and theft rose an unusual 21% in the third quarter, Jenkins said the department was able to adjust its operations in response.

To prevent car thefts and track offenders, the department has expanded its use of license plate readers, which Jenkins called a “game changer” for closing cases more quickly and even helping locate missing persons.

New surveillance cameras are also being installed in business districts and other areas that have seen recurring problems.

But Jenkins emphasized that technology alone isn’t responsible for Portsmouth’s progress.

The department has also invested in youth outreach, supported local nonprofits, and partnered with the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

“We’re creating programs that will benefit our young people and give them a better opportunity to be successful,” Jenkins said.

The decline extends beyond property crimes. Jenkins reported that homicides are down nearly 50% this year.

While challenges remain, including staff shortages and persistent clusters of burglary and auto theft in some districts, Jenkins said the city’s efforts to build community trust and focus on prevention are paying off.