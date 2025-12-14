Santa trades sleigh for firetruck to visit Hampton Roads families

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Families across Hampton Roads received surprise visits from Santa Claus this weekend as he traded his sleigh for a firetruck to spread holiday cheer to children with life-threatening illnesses.

I witnessed the heartwarming scene in Portsmouth, where a local at-home health care nonprofit teamed up with first responders to bring holiday spirit to kids across the area.

Families with Edmarc received special gifts from Mr. Clause during their annual Santa run!

Edmarc is a pediatric hospice care organization that serves children with life-threatening illnesses throughout the region.

Shaquira Johnson and Kareema Taylor connected with Edmarc when they were expecting their twins, Kamryn and Ka'Maya.

Tragically, Kamryn passed away this October, making this holiday season particularly meaningful for the family.

"It is hard, but we're making it, one day at a time," Johnson said.

Kareema Taylor described the experience as uplifting for the children involved.

"I think it was exciting, the kids really enjoyed it, it was really nice," Taylor said.

Along with this family, 14 teams of first responders delivered gifts across the 757 area with help from Santa and carolers singing holiday classics.

Portsmouth Police Department lieutenant, J. Foster, emphasized the importance of bringing joy to these families during the holiday season.

"They just get to be kids for the day, it's always great to see, watching them interact with Santa and feel the joy of the holidays," said Foster.

Johnson expressed her gratitude for the community support during this difficult time.

"I just want to say thank you to Edmarc and everyone who teamed up today to make this possible. We really appreciate it," Johnson said.

Edmarc says this year's theme draws inspiration from "Miracle on 34th Street" but with a local twist, calling it "Miracle on London Street."