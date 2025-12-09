Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Khalid's 'It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour' to stop at Portsmouth Pavilion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Contemporary pop/R&B singer-songwriter Khalid will stop at the Portsmouth Pavilion during his "It's Always Summer Somwehere Tour" in 2026.

Khalid will perform in Portsmouth on June 9, 2026. Ticket presales will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m, with the general on-sale beginning on Friday at 10 a.m.

The El Paso-born superstar is known for many chart-topping hits and collaborations such as "Young Dumb & Broke," "Eastside" with Halsey, and "lovely" with Billie Eilish. The "It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour," with 25 stops slated for North America, will feature Lauv as a special guest performer.

After his Portsmouth performance, Khalid will make his way north to perform in Richmond on June 10 at the Allianz Ampitheater at Riverfront.

