47-year-old man shot and killed in Norfolk early Sunday morning

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were investigating Sunday after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
According to a post on X, police responded to the intersection of W 25th St. and Llewellyn Ave. just after 4 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots.
At approximately 4:05 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to the intersection of West 25th Street and Llewellyn Avenue for the report of several gunshots heard in the area.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a 47-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Norfolk… pic.twitter.com/5mAnXcW3tU
— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 26, 2026
They found a 47-year-old man with multiple gunshots. He was taken to a hospital for a treatment but did not survive.
This is the third fatal shooting in the city in as many days. A man was killed Saturday night on Pecan Point Rd. and a 17-year-old boy was killed Friday night on Druid Cir.
Watch: Man killed in shooting on Pecan Point Road in Norfolk
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
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