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47-year-old man shot and killed in Norfolk early Sunday morning

Shooting is third deadly shooting in the city in as many days
Norfolk Llewellyn shooting 1
WTKR
Norfolk Llewellyn shooting 1
Norfolk Llewellyn shooting 2
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were investigating Sunday after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

According to a post on X, police responded to the intersection of W 25th St. and Llewellyn Ave. just after 4 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots.

They found a 47-year-old man with multiple gunshots. He was taken to a hospital for a treatment but did not survive.

This is the third fatal shooting in the city in as many days. A man was killed Saturday night on Pecan Point Rd. and a 17-year-old boy was killed Friday night on Druid Cir.

Watch: Man killed in shooting on Pecan Point Road in Norfolk

Man killed in shooting on Pecan Point Road in Norfolk

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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