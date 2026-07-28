Juvenile found shot after police respond to Jamestown Avenue incident: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A minor was hospitalized following a reported shooting on Tuesday, according to Portsmouth police.

Around 9:16 a.m., officers responded to the 400 Block of Jamestown Avenue for a shooting call. A "juvenile victim" was found shot at the scene, according to Portsmouth police. The juvenile was sent to the hospital for treatment — police did not mention their current condition.

Portsmouth police say they are not looking for suspects in connection with this incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

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